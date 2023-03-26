Ladies’s Premier League: Nat Sciver-Brunt helps Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals to win title

Nat Sciver-Brunt and Amelia Kerr added a crucial 39 for the fourth wicket to win the WPL title

Delhi Capitals 131-9 (20 overs): Lanning 35 (29); Matthews 3-5 Mumbai Indians 134-3 (19.3 overs): Sciver-Brunt 60* (55); Radha 1-24 Mumbai Indians won by seven wickets Scorecard

Mumbai Indians were crowned champions of the inaugural Women’s Premier League with a seven-wicket win over Delhi Capitals.

England’s Nat Sciver-Brunt scored 60 not out as Mumbai reached their target of 132 with three balls to spare.

Needing five from the last over, Sciver-Brunt hit the third ball for four to seal victory.

Delhi recovered from 79-9, with Hayley Matthews taking 3-5, to eventually post 131-9 from their 20 overs.

In front of a raucous crowd at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, Meg Lanning’s Delhi won the toss and chose to bat, but were in early trouble at 35-3 as England bowler Issy Wong took three wickets

Lanning and Marizanne Kapp added 38 for the fourth wicket but Delhi unravelled in a collapse of six wickets…