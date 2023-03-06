Ladies’s Premier League: Natalie Sciver-Brunt stars as Mumbai thrash Bangalore

Mumbai Indians’ Hayley Matthews hit 77 from 38 balls

Women’s Premier League, Mumbai Royal Challengers Bangalore 155 (18.4 overs): Ghosh 28 (26), Mandhana 23 (17), Mumbai Indians 159-1 (14.2 overs): Matthews 77 (38), Sciver-Brunt 55 (29); Yastika 23 (19) Mumbai Indians won by nine wickets Scorecard ; Table

England’s Natalie Sciver-Brunt hit an unbeaten 28-ball half-century as Mumbai Indians thrashed Royal Challengers Bangalore by nine wickets in the Indian Women’s Premier League.

Mumbai chased 156 with 34 balls remaining, with Hayley Matthews – who hit 77 not out off 38 balls – sharing an unbroken stand of 114 with Sciver-Brunt for the second wicket.

Matthews also removed England’s Heather Knight for a golden duck as Bangalore were bowled out for 155 in 18.4 overs, with Richa Ghosh top-scoring with 28.

Mumbai sit top of the table after back-to-back victories while Bangalore have now lost two games in a row.

After Bangalore’s below-par batting performance, Matthews and Yastika Bhatia put on a…