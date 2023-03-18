Ladies’s Premier League: Sophie Devine hits 99 in RCB win & Sophie Ecclestone stars in Warriorz victory

England captain Heather Knight helped guide RCB to victory after Sophie Devine’s sublime knock

Women’s Premier League, Mumbai (Brabourne Stadium) Gujarat Giants 188-4 (20 overs): Wolvaardt 68 (42), Gardner 41 (26); Patil 2-17 Royal Challengers Bangalore 189-2 (15.3 overs): Devine 99 (36) Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 8 wickets Scorecard . Table

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Gujarat Giants by eight wickets after Sophie Devine hit a spectacular 99 off 36 balls in the Women’s Premier League.

Openers Devine and Smriti Mandhana put on 125 off 56 balls to help RCB chase down 189 and avoid elimination.

The Giants posted 188-4 after Laura Wolvaardt made 68 off 42 and Ashleigh Gardner struck 41 off 26.

Elsewhere, leaders Mumbai Indians fell to their first defeat, losing by five wickets to UP Warriorz.

New Zealand’s Devine hit eight sixes in her stunning innings to record the highest individual score in the competition so far.

She missed out on a century after picking out Ashwani Kumari on the…