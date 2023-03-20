Ladies’s Premier League: UP Warriorz beat Gujarat Giants to succeed in play-offs

Sophie Ecclestone finished unbeaten on 19 as UP Warriorz successfully chased 179

Gujarat Giants 178-6 (20 overs): Gardner 60 (39); Chopra 2-29 UP Warriorz 181-7 (19.5 overs): Harris 72 (41); Garth 2-29 UP Warriorz won by three wickets Scorecard. Table

UP Warriorz qualified for the knockout stages of the Women’s Premier League with a three-wicket win over Gujarat Giants.

Needing seven from the last over, Sophie Ecclestone hit the penultimate ball for four to secure a tense win.

Warriorz slipped to 39-3 in pursuit of 179 but were rescued by Grace Harris’ magnificent 72 from 41 balls.

Harris fell in the 19th over but Ecclestone calmly steered her side to victory with 19 not out.

Warriorz join Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals in the top three, though the final places are yet to be decided with one round of group-stage games remaining.

The top-placed side will progress straight to the final, with second and third playing in an eliminator on 24 March.

Gujarat squandered their promising position…