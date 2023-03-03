Ladies’s Premier League: Workforce & format information with Smriti Mandhana & Nat Sciver-Brunt to function

England spinner Sophie Ecclestone (left), India batter Smriti Mandhana (centre) and England all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt (right) are set to be key figures at their sides

Saturday, 4 March is set to be a historic day for women’s cricket.

The inaugural Women’s Premier League gets under way with Gujarat Giants taking on Mumbai Indians in Mumbai.

It will be the most lucrative competition in the history of the women’s game with players earning up to six-figure sums for the 22-day tournament.

The WPL is the sister competition to the men’s Indian Premier League and replaces the three-team T20 Challenge Cup which was previously held in India from 2018.

The format

There are five franchises representing different cities in India; Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz.

That is half the number of teams competing in the IPL – but it is an appropriate starting point for the women’s game and may increase in future editions.

The teams will play…