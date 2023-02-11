Ladies’s T20 World Cup 2023: Australia thrash New Zealand by 97 runs in Paarl

CayamnMamaNews
Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Australia thrash New Zealand by 97 runs in Paarl


ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, Paarl:
Australia 173-9 (20 overs): Healy 55 (38), Lanning 41 (33), Perry 40 (22); A Kerr 3-23, Tahuhu 3-37
New Zealand 76 (14 overs): A Kerr 21 (30); Gardner 5-12, Schutt 2-8
Australia won by 97 runs
Scorecard. Group table.

Australia made an ominous start to their Women’s T20 World Cup campaign by thrashing New Zealand by 97 runs.

After setting an imposing target of 174, the two-time defending champions bowled out the White Ferns for 76.

Megan Schutt dismissed Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine for golden ducks in the first over before spinner Ashleigh Gardner took 5-12.

Opener Alyssa Healy hit 55, captain Meg Lanning a majestic 41 and Ellyse Perry 40 in Australia’s 173-9.

The world-class trio laid a platform, meaning Australia still reached their large total despite losing 5-19 in the closing overs.

They leap straight to the top of the Group A standings, above Sri Lanka who beat hosts South Africa on Friday.

The huge margin of New Zealand’s defeat severely dents their…



