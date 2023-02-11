Ladies’s T20 World Cup 2023: Australia thrash New Zealand by 97 runs in Paarl

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, Paarl: Australia 173-9 (20 overs): Healy 55 (38), Lanning 41 (33), Perry 40 (22); A Kerr 3-23, Tahuhu 3-37 New Zealand 76 (14 overs): A Kerr 21 (30); Gardner 5-12, Schutt 2-8 Australia won by 97 runs Scorecard . Group table .

Australia made an ominous start to their Women’s T20 World Cup campaign by thrashing New Zealand by 97 runs.

After setting an imposing target of 174, the two-time defending champions bowled out the White Ferns for 76.

Megan Schutt dismissed Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine for golden ducks in the first over before spinner Ashleigh Gardner took 5-12.

Opener Alyssa Healy hit 55, captain Meg Lanning a majestic 41 and Ellyse Perry 40 in Australia’s 173-9.

The world-class trio laid a platform, meaning Australia still reached their large total despite losing 5-19 in the closing overs.

They leap straight to the top of the Group A standings, above Sri Lanka who beat hosts South Africa on Friday.

The huge margin of New Zealand’s defeat severely dents their…