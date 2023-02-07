Ladies’s T20 World Cup 2023: England specializing in themselves, says Sarah Glenn

Sarah Glenn (centre) took 3-30 in the warm-up game against South Africa on Monday

Hosts: South Africa Dates: 10-26 February Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and BBC Sport app. Live text commentary and in-play video clips on the BBC Sport website and app

Leg-spinner Sarah Glenn says England will be focusing on themselves and their aggressive brand of cricket at the Women’s T20 World Cup but admits it is a “crucial time” for the squad.

Since Jon Lewis was appointed in November, England have looked to be more aggressive with bat and ball.

It led to England smashing 246-7 in a warm-up against South Africa on Monday.

“We’ve got a really good chance,” said Glenn, 23, ahead of their opening game against West Indies on Saturday.

“We’ve always had the right mindset in terms of what we’ve wanted to achieve, which is to inspire and entertain everyone, but the difference now is we’re piecing it together.

“We’ve always had the self-belief we can beat any…