Ladies’s T20 World Cup 2023: Gamers to observe, predictions & learn how to comply with on the BBC

The Women’s T20 World Cup starts on 10 February, with world-beaters Australia looking to defend their title from 2020.

England have only won the trophy once, in the first edition of the tournament in 2009. Can they knock favourites Australia off the top spot? Or will ever-improving India win their first world title?

BBC Sport have teamed up with former England spinner and BBC Test Match Special pundit Alex Hartley to get her predictions and players to look out for.

What is the format?

The format is simple: 10 teams, two groups of five. Each side plays four group games between 10 February and 21 February.

The top two in each group go through to the semi-finals (23 & 24 February), with top of Group 1 playing second in Group 2 and vice-versa.

The final takes place on Sunday,…