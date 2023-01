Ladies’s T20 World Cup: Alice Capsey and Kate Cross return to England squad

Alice Capsey has scored 234 runs in 10 women’s Twenty20 matches at an average of 33.42

Alice Capsey has been included in the England squad for the Women’s Twenty20 World Cup in February despite suffering a broken collarbone last month.

Batting all-rounder Capsey, 18, sustained the injury in the first one-day international against West Indies and missed the rest of the tour.

Bowler Kate Cross is the only other addition to the T20 squad that won 5-0 in the Caribbean.

“We hope Alice is fit enough,” said head coach Jon Lewis.

“She’s worked incredibly hard alongside the medical staff to get to this point and we’ll give her every chance.”

Bowler Issy Wong and bowling all-rounder Dani Gibson will join the 15-strong group as travelling reserves.

It will be a first major tournament in charge for former England men’s seamer Lewis, who succeeded Lisa Keightley as head coach in November.

“It’s an honour for me to lead a team into a World Cup,”added Lewis.

“I know that we will be giving it everything…