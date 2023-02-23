Ladies’s T20 World Cup: Australia beat India by 5 runs to achieve seventh consecutive closing

Australia 172-4 (20 overs): Mooney 54 (37); Pandey 2-32 India 167-8 (20 overs): Harmanpreet 52 (34); Brown 2-18 Australia win by five runs Scorecard.

Defending champions Australia reached their seventh consecutive Women’s T20 World Cup final with a tense five-run win over India.

India slipped to 28-3 in reply to Australia’s 172-4, but Harmanpreet Kaur’s sensational 52 from 34 balls and Jemimah Rodrigues’ 43 led an entertaining recovery.

Meg Lanning’s side looked rattled before Harmanpreet was run out in the 15th over to change the course of the game as India fell short on 167-8.

India will rue a poor fielding performance in the Australian innings, where Beth Mooney was dropped on 32 before going on to make 54, and Lanning was dropped on one before smashing two sixes in the last over to finish 49 not out.

Rodrigues and Harmanpreet added 69 for the fourth wicket, rallying India to 93-3 from 10 overs, as the holders were under real pressure for the first time in the competition.

But…