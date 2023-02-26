Ladies’s T20 World Cup: Australia beat spirited South Africa by 19 runs to win sixth title

Australia 156-6 (20 overs): Mooney 74* (53); Ismail 2-26 South Africa 137-6 (20 overs): Wolvaardt 61 (48); Australia won by 19 runs Scorecard.

Australia cruised to their sixth Women’s T20 World Cup title with a 19-run win over South Africa in Cape Town.

In front of a full house at Newlands, Australia reached 156-6 with Beth Mooney striking a sublime unbeaten 74.

In reply, South Africa put up a spirited fight but after a slow start, struggled to cope with the class of Australia’s bowlers and totalled 137-6.

It is Australia’s third T20 title in a row, and the sixth time in seven editions they have won the tournament.

Spurred on by the raucous crowd, South Africa fought valiantly in the field after losing the toss, chipping away with regular wickets to keep Australia’s run-rate under control, each one greeted by a remarkable roar.

There were two wickets apiece for star seamers Shabnim Ismail and Marizanne Kapp, but opener Mooney defied them all in a crucial knock that held the innings…