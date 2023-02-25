Ladies’s T20 World Cup Closing: South Africa able to face the mighty Australia

Date: 26 February Venue: Newlands, Cape Town Time: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and BBC Sport app. Live text commentary and in-play video clips on the BBC Sport website and app

It is no secret that any opponent of Meg Lanning’s Australia is the underdog.

Australia will be playing in their seventh Women’s T20 World Cup final on Sunday, having won five of them already.

Meanwhile, the hosts are in alien territory, as South Africa prepare for their first ever World Cup final in their history of both men’s or women’s cricket.

After 11 semi-final appearances, Proteas captain Sune Luus has broken the curse.

It is a classic case of David vs Goliath – South Africa’s history-makers taking on Australia’s all-stars for World Cup glory.

Cape Town has already been treated to two gripping semi-finals that both sides will take confidence from, as Australia survived a spirited India fightback and South Africa edged a last-over thriller against…