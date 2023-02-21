Ladies’s T20 World Cup: England boosted by Katherine Sciver-Brunt’s return to type earlier than semi-final

Fast bowler Katherine Sciver-Brunt went into England’s final Women’s T20 World Cup group-stage game feeling the pressure.

For the side’s leading wicket-taker in white-ball cricket and winner of three World Cups, it was unfamiliar territory.

England were already through to the semi-finals before the game, but desperate to head into the next round unbeaten.

After a crucial 11-run win against India, Sciver-Brunt walked off the pitch by herself, visibly frustrated and emotional after a disappointing personal bowling display that saw her concede 39 from three overs.

But with 2-14 in England’s thumping 114-run win against Pakistan, it was a pleasing return to form for one of England’s longest-serving icons.

“I’ve had a bit of a shocker,” Sciver-Brunt admitted. “I’m not happy when I’m not contributing so I was desperate to do that.

“Today was the day of starting that process for me and starting to peak at the right time. It fills me with a lot of confidence going into the semi and the final,…