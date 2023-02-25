Ladies’s T20 World Cup: England have much more to supply – Jon Lewis

There is “so much more to come” from England after their Women’s T20 World Cup exit, says head coach Jon Lewis.

A ragged England lost by six runs to underdogs South Africa in a gripping semi-final in Cape Town on Friday.

They had won all four of their group games, including hitting a record 213-5 against Pakistan, playing a more aggressive style of cricket.

“The team is just starting their journey towards how we want to play,” Lewis told BBC Sport.

“There will be some bumps along the road, this is one of them, and we have to learn and get better.”

The number of professional women cricketers in England and Wales is set to rise to almost 100 this year after an increase in funding from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

Lewis said this and the rise of franchise competitions such as The Hundred and the Women’s Premier League in India, which starts next month, will benefit England going forward.

“There’s so much more to come,” he said. “There’s so much talent in the room and a growing…