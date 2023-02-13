Ladies’s T20 World Cup: England overcome ‘bizarre’ expertise of beating Eire on day of WPL public sale

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction was a revolutionary day for women’s cricket.

The top picks have received life-changing sums of money, unprecedented not just for cricket but for women’s team sport in general.

Yet England’s players had to set aside their feelings of anticipation, excitement and possible disappointment to focus on a group-stage match against Ireland in the Women’s T20 World cup.

It’s unsurprising that spinner Sophie Ecclestone, who was bought for £180,000 and then took 3-13 in England’s four-wicket win, said it was a “weird day”.

Ecclestone, batter Sophia Dunkley and all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt learned their fate in the auction before the match, while their team-mates had to wait until the end to discover whether they’d landed a deal or gone unsold.

“There has been a weird vibe around the group,” Ecclestone told Test Match Special after the game.

“I was quite lucky I knew before I came out, because I know a few of the girls didn’t know until just now.”

“The girls…