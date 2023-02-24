Ladies’s T20 World Cup: England overwhelmed by South Africa in tense semi-final

South Africa 164-4 (20 overs): Brits 68 (55), Wolvaardt 54 (44); Ecclestone 3-22 England 158-8 (20 overs): N Sciver-Brunt 40 (34); Ismail 3-25 South Africa won by six runs Scorecard.

England were knocked out of the Women’s T20 World Cup after inspired hosts South Africa won a gripping semi-final by six runs.

Chasing 165 to win, England were cruising at 132-3 before Nat Sciver-Brunt’s dismissal for 40 sparked a collapse of five wickets for 26 runs in 22 balls.

With 13 runs needed from the final over, Shabnim Ismail held her nerve to bowl England captain Heather Knight for 31 and seal a thrilling victory in front of a packed Cape Town crowd.

The Proteas face defending champions Australia in the final at Newlands on Sunday.

They are the first South Africa side, either men’s or women’s, to reach a World Cup final in any format.

It was a thriller that England probably should have won, but were left to rue a sloppy performance in the field that saw South Africa post an imposing 164-5, ultimately…