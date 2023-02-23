Ladies’s T20 World Cup: England put together for a ‘canine battle’ in South Africa semi-final

Date: 24 February Venue: Newlands, Cape Town Time: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and BBC Sport app. Live text commentary and in-play video clips on the BBC Sport website and app.

England are preparing for a “dog fight” in their Women’s T20 World Cup semi-final against South Africa, says Katherine Sciver-Brunt.

England have cruised in to the semi-final unbeaten, while South Africa lost to Sri Lanka and Australia.

The winner will play either Australia or India in Sunday’s final.

“We had a hard game against them a couple of weeks ago where 500 runs were scored in the game,” said fast bowler Sciver-Brunt, 37.

“That was a dog fight and it was only a practice.

“That’s what I love about South Africa, they are very passionate and they fight to the last ball and wear all emotions all over them – a bit like me.”

Sciver-Brunt started the World Cup poorly, but bounced back to form with 2-14 in England’s 114-run win against Pakistan where…