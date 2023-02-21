Ladies’s T20 World Cup: England set highest complete in match historical past to crush Pakistan by 114 runs

England 213-5 (20 overs): Nat Sciver-Brunt 81* (40) Wyatt 59 (33); Fatima 2-44 Pakistan 99-9 (20 overs): Hassan 28 (20); K Sciver-Brunt 2-14 England won by 114 runs Scorecard ; Tables

A sensational batting performance by England saw them post the highest total in Women’s T20 World Cup history to crush Pakistan by 114 runs.

Nat Sciver-Brunt’s sublime 81 not out from 40 balls and Danni Wyatt’s 59 set up England’s 213-5 in Cape Town.

Sciver-Brunt and Amy Jones, who made 47, added a partnership of 100 from just 48 balls for the fourth wicket as Pakistan’s bowling and fielding fell apart.

In reply, Pakistan slumped to 99-9 with Katherine Sciver-Brunt and Charlie Dean taking two wickets each to ensure England finished the group stage unbeaten.

In a one-sided encounter England capitalised on misfields, dropped catches and wayward bowling with a dominant performance that sends a clear message to their semi-final opponents – South Africa or New Zealand.

England lost Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey and…