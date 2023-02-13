Ladies’s T20 World Cup: Hosts South Africa increase hopes with thrashing of New Zealand

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, Paarl: South Africa 132-6 (20 overs): Tryon 40 (34), De Klerk 28* (26); Carson 2-23 New Zealand 67 (18.1 overs): Devine (26); Mlaba 3-10 South Africa win by 65 runs Scorecard . Tables

Hosts South Africa revived their T20 World Cup hopes with a thumping 65-run victory over New Zealand in Paarl.

Both sides were beaten in their opening match and knew a second successive defeat would realistically end their chances of reaching the semi-finals.

South Africa reached 132-6 from their 20 overs, helped by a gutsy 40 from 34 balls by Chloe Tryon.

The White Ferns batting line-up crumbled in reply as they were bowled out for just 67 in the 19th over.

Nonkululeko Mlaba was the pick of the South Africa bowlers, taking 3-10, with only three New Zealand players making double figures.

A second successive heavy loss leaves New Zealand bottom of Group 1 with a poor net run-rate, meaning they need to beat Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in their remaining matches by huge margins to have any…