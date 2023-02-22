Ladies’s T20 World Cup: India unfazed by semi-final in opposition to ‘unstoppable prepare’ Australia

Date: 23 February Venue: Newlands, Cape Town Time: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and BBC Sport app. Live text commentary and in-play video clips on the BBC Sport website and app.

A juggernaut, Galacticos, an “unstoppable train” – cricket is running out of superlatives to describe the impact of Australia’s women.

But perhaps words are not needed, as their dominance is evident in the sheer amount of trophies they have won.

Meg Lanning’s side have won five of the last six T20 World Cups, won the Commonwealth Games at the first time of asking and also hold the 50-over world title.

Unsurprisingly, they have now reached another semi-final of the Women’s T20 World Cup, taking on India at Newlands in Cape Town on Thursday.

“They are a fantastic side and they know how to win,” said former England spinner Alex Hartley on BBC Test Match Special.

“If they ever get in to tough positions, they know exactly what to do to get out of them….