Ladies’s T20 World Cup: Muneeba Ali hits an excellent century as Pakistan thrash Eire

Pakistan 165-5 (20 overs): Muneeba 102 (68), Dar 33 (28); Kelly 2-27 Ireland 95 (16.2 overs): Prendergast 31 (21), Richardson 28 (17); Sundhu 4-18 Pakistan won by 70 runs Scorecard . Tables

Muneeba Ali became the first woman to hit a century for Pakistan in a T20 international as they thrashed Ireland by 70 runs at the T20 World Cup.

The opener smashed a magnificent 102 from just 68 balls, hitting 14 fours.

Muneeba, 25, put on 101 for the third wicket with Nida Dar, who hit 33 from 28 balls, as Pakistan reached 165-5 from their 20 overs.

Orla Prendergast hit an enterprising 31 from 21 balls in reply but Ireland were all out for 95 with 21 balls to spare.

The result revives Pakistan’s hopes of reaching the semi-finals after they were beaten by India in their tournament opener.

Ireland, who lost to England on Monday, are not mathematically eliminated, but they need to win their last two games by a large margin and hope other results go their way.

After being asked to bat first, Pakistan lost…