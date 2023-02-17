Ladies’s T20 World Cup: New Zealand thrash Bangladesh to maintain slim semi-final hopes alive

New Zealand 189-3 (20 overs): Bates 81* (61); Khatun 2-36 Bangladesh 118-8 (20 overs): Shorna 31 (22); Carson 3-18 New Zealand won by 71 runs Scorecard. ; Tables

New Zealand kept their slim Women’s T20 World Cup semi-final hopes alive with a thumping 71-run win over Bangladesh.

Opener Suzie Bates’ sublime 81 not out from 61 balls propelled the White Ferns to 189-3 in Cape Town.

In reply, Bangladesh struggled to keep up with the run rate throughout as they reached 118-8.

New Zealand now need to beat Sri Lanka heavily and hope South Africa lose to Bangladesh and Australia to reach the semi-finals.

The White Ferns slumped to heavy defeats against Australia and South Africa in their opening two games but responded by posting the tournament’s highest first-innings score so far and the joint fourth-highest total in the history of the competition.

Opener Bates made ducks in those defeats but provided a timely reminder of why she is one of the world’s most accomplished batters, scoring all around…