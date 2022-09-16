Ladies’s T20 World Cup qualifier: Eire face Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi opener

Gaby Lewis (right) and her Ireland team-mates will face Bangladesh in their opening World Cup qualifier in Abu Dhabi on Sunday

Venue: Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi Date: Sunday, 18 September Start time: 16:00 BST Coverage: Scorecard and match report on the BBC Sport website

Ireland face Bangladesh on Sunday in their opening match of the Women’s T20 World Cup qualifier in Abu Dhabi.

Ed Joyce’s side will need to reach the final of the eight-team tournament to progress to next year’s T20 World Cup in South Africa.

The Irish have beaten both the Netherlands and Scotland in recent T20 series and all-rounder Arlene Kelly says morale is high.

“The vibe within the squad is really good,” said the New Zealand native.

“We’ve had some good wins of late and it’s great to have a bit of momentum heading into these qualifiers.

The Auckland-born player, 28, took two wickets on her Ireland debut in June as she helped the Irish earn a shock 10-run victory over South Africa.

Kelly, who had a season with…