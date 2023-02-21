Ladies’s T20 World Cup: South Africa beat Bangladesh to arrange England semi-final

Bangladesh 113-6 (20 overs): Joty 30 (34), Mostary 27 (30); Kapp 2-17, Khaka 2-21 South Africa 117-0 (17.5 overs): Wolvaardt 66 (56), Brits 50 (51) South Africa win by 10 wickets Scorecard . Tables

South Africa will play England in the Women’s T20 World Cup semi-final after a 10-wicket win against Bangladesh.

Laura Wolvaardt hit an unbeaten 66 from 56 balls as a nervy Proteas side made hard work chasing down a modest target of 114, with 13 balls to spare.

It meant South Africa finished second in Group 1 behind holders Australia, who face India in the other semi-final.

Captain Nigar Sultana Joty earlier top-scored with 30 from 34 balls as Bangladesh trundled to 113-6.

Though a 10-wicket win sounds dominant, it was a low-quality game littered with individual mistakes from both sides and dominated by cautious batting.

Bangladesh managed just seven fours throughout their entire innings, seemingly content to push through ones and twos on their way to a below-par total.

South Africa will have been…