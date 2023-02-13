Ladies’s T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka edge to second win by beating Bangladesh

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, Newlands: Bangladesh 126-8 (20 overs): Mostary 29 (32), Joty 28 (34); Ranasinghe 3-23 Sri Lanka 129-3 (18.2 overs): Harshita 69* (50), Nilakshi 41 (38); Marufa 3-23 Sri Lanka win by seven wickets Scorecard ; Group table

Sri Lanka made it two wins from two at the Women’s T20 World Cup with a seven-wicket win against Bangladesh.

Sri Lanka, who shocked hosts South Africa on Friday, slipped to 25-3 in pursuit of 127 amid an inspired opening spell from 18-year-old Marufa Akter.

But Harshitha Madavi hit 69 not out and Nilakshi de Silva an unbeaten 41 to secure victory with 10 balls to spare.

Sri Lanka had earlier made a ragged start with the ball before recovering to restrict the Tigers to 126-8.

Bangladesh capitalised on wayward bowling in the powerplay to reach 64-2 from eight overs but their scoring ground to a halt after Sobhana Mostary was bowled by a visibly frustrated Sri Lanka skipper Chamari Athapaththu, who attempted a Mankad earlier in the over.

Athapaththu,…