Ladies’s U19s Cricket World Cup: Grace Scrivens hopes to steer England to glory

Captains from the U19 World Cup, including Grace Scrivens (eighth from left), line up together in South Africa

What did you do in your gap year? One teenager from Kent is spending hers captaining England in a World Cup.

On Sunday England take to the field against Zimbabwe in their first match of the inaugural Under-19 Women’s World Cup.

Nineteen-year-old Grace Scrivens, who sat her A-levels last summer, will be leading them out.

Describing the moment in mid-December when coach Chris Guest rang to ask if she wanted to lead the side, she says simply: “It was a good phone call.”

Scrivens, who has also captained Kent, had happily put her name forward for the role but was unsure if she would be chosen.

But for Guest, her natural leadership qualities shone through.

“Captaincy has always been something I’ve really enjoyed doing,” Scrivens admits. “I like the pressure of it. I think it helps my game to think about others.”

The ICC have organised men’s Under-19 World Cups in cricket biennially…