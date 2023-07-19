Ladies’s World Cup 2023: Gamers, coaches and BBC pundits predict winners

USA’s Lindsey Horan and England’s Georgia Stanway will be hoping to play key roles in Australia and New Zealand

Hosts: Australia and New Zealand Dates: 20 July-20 August Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Full coverage details; Latest news

The Women’s World Cup kicks off on 20 July, but who will be lifting the trophy at the end of it?

The United States are looking to defend their back-to-back titles, while European champions England are chasing a first World Cup crown.

The Republic of Ireland are competing in their first World Cup and joint-hosts Australia and New Zealand hope to make it a memorable one.

BBC Sport spoke to pundits, ex-players and managers to get their predictions.

Kristine Lilly (Ex-USA forward & record World Cup appearance holder)

Winners: USA

“I have to back my USA team to win. You look at the powerhouses that are always in the mix like Germany, England, France and Sweden [as threats]. If they have the…