Ladies’s World Cup 2023: Why exit of holders USA was a predictable ‘disaster’

United States goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher was beaten by Lina Hurtig’s winning penalty – if only by millimetres

The USA entered this Women’s World Cup with the aim of becoming the first team to win it three times in succession.

Instead, they failed to win even three matches at the tournament for the first time – a lacklustre performance culminating in an extraordinary and historic exit at the hands of Sweden on penalties.

Shock abounded even among the media ranks after the Americans’ fate was sealed, a natural reaction when such a long-dominant team are dethroned.

World champions in 2015. World champions in 2019. But now there is a new world order, and the USA will have to get used to it.

“A total disaster, to say the least,” Ryan Tolmich, American soccer correspondent for Goal, told BBC Sport.

“I think most people here would have been totally stunned if they had actually won it, but going out so early is a historically bad result.”

It is the first time the USA have finished a Women’s World…