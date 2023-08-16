Ladies’s World Cup – Australia v England: All eyes on semi-final showdown

Venue : Stadium Australia, Sydney Date :16 August Kick-off :11:00 BST Coverage : Watch live on BBC One, listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds and follow on the BBC Sport website & app. Full coverage details; latest news

England and Australia are both hoping to make history by reaching the Women’s World Cup final for the first time when they meet in Sydney on Wednesday.

The Matildas had never advanced beyond the quarter-finals before this tournament, while European champions England are playing in their third successive World Cup semi-final.

“You can never take anything for granted,” said Lionesses manager Sarina Wiegman, whose side came from behind to defeat Colombia 2-1 in their quarter-final.

“It’s very special to go so far in the tournament but when you’re there you really want to win and get to the final.”

The winner will face Spain in Sunday’s final at Stadium Australia in Sydney.

Australia would be the first hosts to reach the final since USA’s victory on home soil in 1999, while…