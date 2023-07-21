Ladies’s World Cup: England goalkeeper Mary Earps damage followers cannot purchase reproduction shirt

Earps has made 34 appearances for England since her debut in 2017

England goalkeeper Mary Earps says it is “hurtful” that fans cannot buy a replica of her goalkeeper shirt.

The 30-year-old was named the world’s top goalkeeper at last year’s Fifa Best awards following the Lionesses’ win in the European Championship that summer.

England’s kit for this summer’s World Cup is manufactured by Nike.

“Millie [Bright] said ‘my niece is desperate to get your shirt, where can I get it?’ and I was like, ‘you can’t’,” Earps said.

“All my team-mates have ordered a lot of shirts for their friends and family.

“They were talking about it at the dinner table, saying ‘oh I wasn’t able to get this’. And I’m thinking, ‘I can’t get it at all’.

“There are a lot of people who have spent a tremendous amount of money on…