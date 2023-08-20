Ladies’s World Cup last: England lose to Spain in Sydney

England’s wait to win a first Women’s World Cup title goes on after Spain deservedly triumphed in the final in Sydney.

The Lionesses, looking to become the first England senior side since the men’s team in 1966 to win the World Cup, were outplayed by a Spanish side full of flair and creativity.

England’s players fell to their knees in tears at the final whistle as Spain celebrated inside their area after dealing with a final corner kick in the 14th minute of nerve-wracking stoppage time.

Spain captain Olga Carmona slotted the winner past goalkeeper Mary Earps in the first half, after England’s Lucy Bronze lost possession in midfield.

England manager Sarina Wiegman, who has now lost two successive World Cup finals, introduced Lauren James and Chloe Kelly at half-time but Spain maintained control despite the Lionesses’ best efforts.

Earps made several stunning saves, including one from the penalty spot to deny Jenni Hermoso after Barcelona midfielder Keira Walsh had been penalised for…