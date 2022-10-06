Ladies’s World Cup play-off: Wales 1-0 Bosnia-Herzegovina

Wales have never previously gone so far in World Cup qualifying

A fabulous volley in extra time from Jess Fishlock saw Wales overcome stubborn resistance from Bosnia-Herzegovina in the Welsh capital and reach the World Cup play-off final.

Wales will travel to Zurich to face Switzerland on Tuesday, 11 October as they bid to reach a first major finals.

A record crowd of 15,200 saw Wales have four goals ruled out for offside in an increasingly tense evening.

But Fishlock’s superb volley in extra time proved the game’s decisive moment.

Wales boss Gemma Grainger did not shy away from the magnitude of the match, saying her side had never played in a bigger game and she made just one alteration from the team that drew with Slovenia last month.

Grainger was boosted by the return of Wales’ most capped and important player, Fishlock, who recovered from a hamstring injury fresh from having won the NWSL Shield with OL Reign, the latest trophy in a career laden with them.

Fishlock returned in place of…