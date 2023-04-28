Lancashire announce £3m working revenue for 2022

The Test match between England and South Africa last August was part of 40 days of cricket staged at Emirates Old Trafford in 2022

Lancashire have announced that they made an operating profit of more than £3m in 2022.

The club credited the post-Covid recovery and a packed schedule for the results.

Last year Old Trafford staged England’s Test match against South Africa, two One-Day Internationals and hosted four sold-out music concerts.

On the pitch, Lancashire finished runners-up in the County Championship, the T20 Blast and the One-Day Cup.

“Following the incredibly difficult challenges that we faced in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been fantastic to experience a normal and successful year for the club,” said Lancashire’s chief financial officer Angela Lowes.

The club recorded an operating profit of £3,068,026 as they benefited from a return to a full year of unrestricted crowds, after the previous two years had been blighted by Covid and included the cancelled…