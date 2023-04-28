Lancashire announce £3m working revenue for 2022

Lancashire have announced that they made an operating profit of more than £3m in 2022.
The club credited the post-Covid recovery and a packed schedule for the results.
Last year Old Trafford staged England’s Test match against South Africa, two One-Day Internationals and hosted four sold-out music concerts.
On the pitch, Lancashire finished runners-up in the County Championship, the T20 Blast and the One-Day Cup.
“Following the incredibly difficult challenges that we faced in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been fantastic to experience a normal and successful year for the club,” said Lancashire’s chief financial officer Angela Lowes.
The club recorded an operating profit of £3,068,026 as they benefited from a return to a full year of unrestricted crowds, after the previous two years had been blighted by Covid and included the cancelled…