Lancashire beat Yorkshire Lancashire gained by 6 wickets (with 8 balls remaining) – Yorkshire vs Lancashire, Vitality Blast, 1st Semi-Closing Match Abstract, Report

2:15pm Over to the second semi-final then, where the action gets underway inside 15 minutes. Ekanth is already there. See you there!

Keaton Jennings, player of the match: “A finals day is a massive occasions. Really thankful to get to the final. We are in the final, we are here to play good cricket and entertain.”

Dane Vilas, Lancashire captain: “Oh my gosh! I wasn’t expecting that but it is a good game. When you get off to a good start like that, it allows you to bat through with the opposition on the back foot. The aim was to bring the required rate down. Not too worried about whoever we play.”

Harry Brook, Yorkshire captain: “We had a really good effort to get over 200. We had a bit of a stumble before Thommo got us over. Their spinners bowled very well. Our spinners bowled well too. It looked like a tough wicket to get boundaries off spin. Wickets were key at the start. If we would have got two or three, it might have been a different story.”

