Lancashire v Yorkshire – Fin Bean helps Tykes battle again in Roses match

Yorkshire opener Fin Bean made a composed 42 on his first-class debut on a weather-interrupted second day of the Roses match at Old Trafford.

The 20-year-old left-hander turned down an Academy contract at Headingley in late 2020 and worked as a mechanic whilst playing league cricket for York, but he was invited back to play second-team cricket early this season.

He has since signed rookie terms at Headingley and has now made his Yorkshire debut both in 50-over and now County Championship cricket too.

He played the final three games in the One-Day Cup, top-scoring with 61 on his debut against Kent. And on his first start in red-ball cricket, he hit five fours in a composed 42 from 116 balls.

It helped Yorkshire respond to Lancashire’s first-innings 276…