Lance Morris and Chris Tremain: Northamptonshire signal Australian pair in short-term offers

Lance Morris (left) and Chris Tremain play for Western Australia and New South Wales respectively

Northamptonshire have signed Australian pace bowlers Chris Tremain and Lance Morris on short-term contracts.

Tremain, 31, will play the opening three County Championship games with Morris, 25, who regularly clocks over 90mph, taking over for the next three.

They will join compatriot Sam Whiteman in the Northants squad.

Morris took 31 wickets to help Western Australia reach the Sheffield Shield final and was rewarded with a place in the Test squad to tour India.

He was also named Bradman Young Player of the Year at the Australian cricket awards.

“He possesses express pace and has been highly talked about, I’m looking forward to seeing him charging in wearing a Northamptonshire shirt,” said bowling coach Chris Liddle.

Tremain has taken 288 first-class wickets at an average of 24.02 – 20 in this winter’s Sheffield Shield – and played four one-day internationals in 2016.

“Playing county cricket…