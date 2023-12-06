Large Bash: Can Perth Scorchers win the title but once more?

Perth Scorchers are the Big Bash’s most successful team but have lost some key players this year

Dates: 7 December 2023 – 24 January 2024 Coverage: Live radio commentaries on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra. More details.

The early-morning sunshine and Big Bash cricket from Australia is back for a 13th edition.

It starts in Brisbane on Thursday, December 7 and comes to an end on Wednesday, January 24.

The eight teams will each play 10 matches in the group stage, with the top four progressing to the knockout stage.

Here is everything you need to know about the new season.

What’s new for 2023-24?

From last year, where each team played each other twice, meaning 14 matches each, this year, they will now play just 10 matches each.

There is also a new format following the end of the group stage, with the top four teams progressing to the Finals Series.

The top two teams will face each other in a qualifying match, with the winning side progressing straight to the final.

The loser of that,…