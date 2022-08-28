Large Bash League draft: Liam Livingstone first choose in inaugural draft

Livingstone averages 21.64 at a strike-rate of 150 in 23 Twenty20s for England

England batter Liam Livingstone was the first pick of the inaugural Big Bash League draft as he was signed by Melbourne Renegades.

Livingstone, who holds the record for the fastest century for England, was one of 12 players in the top platinum category for the 2022-23 competition.

England wicketkeeper Sam Billings was selected as the third pick by Brisbane Heat, while Sydney Sixers chose seamer Chris Jordan with pick five and Sydney Thunder signed all-rounder David Willey with the seventh pick.

The 11th edition of the BBL will run from 13 December until 4 February.

Surrey batter Laurie Evans, player of the match in this year’s final for his unbeaten 76, was retained by defending champions Perth Scorchers in the second round of the draft.

Melbourne Stars signed Nottinghamshire batter Joe Clarke, while England batter James Vince – a two-time winner of the competition – stays with the Sixers and former England…