Large Bash League play-offs: Sydney Thunder & Brisbane Warmth qualify as prime 5 groups confirmed

Sydney Thunder beat Melbourne Stars by three wickets in their final group game to finish fourth in the table

Sydney Thunder and Brisbane Heat secured the final two places in the Big Bash League (BBL) play-offs.

The two teams will play each other in the Eliminator on Friday, 27 January.

The Heat lost their final group game to Hobart Hurricanes by two runs, failing to chase 121 and keeping Hurricanes’ faint qualification hopes alive.

But Thunder’s three-wicket win over Melbourne Stars in Wednesday’s second game ensured they and the Heat pipped the Hurricanes to the last two spots.

Both games were low-scoring and played on slow pitches that favoured the bowlers.

Seamer Nathan Ellis, a T20 Blast champion with Hampshire last summer, took 2-26 for Hurricanes, before Tim David defended 10 from the final over.

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa took 3-25 for the Stars, who finished bottom of the table, but Thunder completed their chase of 120 with seven balls to spare.

How do the play-offs work?

The top five…