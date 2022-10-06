Large corporations preserve leaving Chicago. What is going on on?



New York

CNN Business

—



Tyson Foods is the latest company closing its Chicago offices, joining Boeing, Caterpillar and Citadel among others.

The poultry producer said Wednesday that it’s bringing together its corporate employees at its global headquarters in Arkansas, resulting in the closure of three offices, including downtown Chicago, Downers Grove, Illinois, and Dakota Dunes in South Dakota. Roughly 1,000 employees work in the three offices and will begin relocation in early next year.

“Bringing our talented corporate team members and businesses together under one roof unlocks greater opportunities to share perspectives and ideas, while also enabling us to act quickly to solve problems and provide the innovative products solutions that our customers deserve and value,” said CEO Donnie King in a release.

Tyson’s move serves another blow for Chicago’s image….