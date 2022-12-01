Large moments for girls on the males’s World Cup

A version of this story appears in CNN’s What Matters newsletter. To get it in your inbox, sign up for free here.





An unexpected result of the US Men’s National Team reaching the knockout round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar is that the US Women’s National Team will get its largest collective payday, equally splitting $13 million in winnings with the men.

It’s a big deal for American women who have long sought pay equity, and it amplifies the extreme sliding scale of women’s rights around the globe.

Consider that this payday for US women was won when the US men’s team defeated Iran, a country where authorities are brutally tamping down protests by women who want basic human rights.

The US Women’s National Team excels at soccer and fought hard for years for equal pay.

The earnings they’ll split with the American men could…