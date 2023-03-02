Larry Summers: Russia ought to rebuild Ukraine’s economic system



New York

CNN

—



Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers said price caps on Russian energy should be stiffened up to maximize the impact of sanctions on the country as the war in Ukraine hits a year.

The former Harvard University president said on Fareed Zakaria GPS Sunday, economic sanctions on Russia haven’t bitten hard because a countries making up a significant part of the world’s GDP, like China, India and Turkey, haven’t participated.

Russia’s economy is set to grow by 0.3% this year, the IMF reported, better than the UK or Germany, despite the sanctions and frozen central bank reserves.

Trade with Russia’s neighbors “has ramped up considerably in the last year, which suggests that they’re serving as a way station for goods to get into Russia,” Summers said.

Summers said the conflict has now become a “war of attrition,” meaning a…