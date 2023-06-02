Laser Marking Equipment Market size to grow by USD 1,226.21 million from 2022 to… – Press Release

NEW YORK, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The global laser marking equipment market size is estimated to increase by USD 1,226.21 million from 2022 to 2027. The market’s growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 7.29% during the forecast period. The growing coding and marking applications in the packaging industry is the key factor driving the global laser marking equipment market growth. The growth can be attributed to the rapidly growing healthcare and food and beverage industries in developing countries such as China and India. Furthermore, various codes and software have been developed to create a unique mark for each product to facilitate tracking during transit. Furthermore, the demand for coding and marking continues to grow due to increased demand from the pharmaceutical industry. Hence, such factors drive the market growth during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size, historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast 2023-2027 before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Laser marking equipment market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape – The global laser marking equipment market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer laser marking equipment in the market are Alpha Laser US Inc., AMADA Co. Ltd., EMAG GmbH and Co. KG, Emerson Electric Co., Epilog Corp., FANUC Corp., II VI Inc., IPG Photonics Corp., Jenoptik AG, Jinan Xintian Technology Co. Ltd, Laser Marking Technologies LLC, Laserline GmbH, Laserstar Technologies Corp., Morn Laser, Perfect Laser Co. Ltd., Precitec GmbH and Co. KG, Shenzhen HeroLaser Equipment Co. Ltd., Trotec Laser GmbH, TRUMPF SE Co. KG, and Videojet Technologies and others.

