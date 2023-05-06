Laser projectors illuminate Incheon Metropolitan City Museum in South Korea – Press Release

Christie GS Series laser projectors light up new immersive experience spaces at Incheon Metropolitan City Museum

INCHEON, South Korea, May 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Christie® is pleased to announce that Incheon Metropolitan City Museum, the first public museum in South Korea, has chosen its GS Series 1DLP® laser projectors to deliver lifelike visuals in two newly established immersive experience spaces within the facility.

Created under the theme of “Incheon Running Through Time”, it comprises several immersive media art and immersive experience contents that seek to highlight the history, culture, economic and social development of Incheon and its historic Jemulpo district. A total of 11 Christie DWU630-GS laser projectors have been deployed in the main immersive experience hall and an innovative Jemulpo Photo Studio. The projectors were supplied by Christie’s trusted partner, SNC Alliance, while the projector installation and commissioning were completed by local systems integrator, Mega Link.

“The immersive experience hall and Jemulpo Photo Studio are the latest initiatives by Incheon Metropolitan City Museum to inject exciting and interactive contents using state-of-the-art projection technology to showcase the rich history, culture and economic growth of Incheon to both local residents and foreigners alike,” said Chul-Ho Park, CEO of Mega Link. “The Christie GS Series is well-suited for this project due to its small footprint, low-weight, quiet operation and long-life laser illumination that ensures reliable, virtually maintenance-free operation. Guests will be impressed with the image quality and color reproduction that the GS delivers in these new exhibition spaces.”

Visitors can admire amazingly detailed images displayed on a three-sided wall in the immersive experience hall by 10 Christie DWU630-GS laser projectors fitted discreetly overhead. Contents include “Jemulpo opens the gateway to modernity” that nostalgically captures the rapid development…