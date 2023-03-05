Late-Breaking Data from Landmark COAPT Trial Show Long-Term Benefits of Abbott’… – Press Release

- New five-year data presented at American College of Cardiology Scientific Sessions (ACC.23) and simultaneously published in The New England Journal of Medicine reinforce the long-term safety and effectiveness of MitraClip for treating secondary mitral regurgitation (MR)
- Results show minimally invasive mitral valve repair in advanced heart failure patients reduces hospitalizations and deaths and provides durable reduction in the severity of MR
- Historically, advanced heart failure patients battling secondary MR (a leaky mitral valve caused by problems affecting other areas of the heart) have been challenging to treat as a result of limited therapy options
ABBOTT PARK, Ill., March 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Abbott ABT today announced late-breaking data for MitraClip™, the leading therapy to treat leaky valves in people with mitral regurgitation (MR), that demonstrate long-term benefits of the device in patients battling heart failure. The five-year results from the landmark COAPT™ trial show MitraClip is safe and effective and can cut the rate of hospitalizations while improving survival for heart failure patients with severe secondary (or functional) MR, a condition which has historically been extremely challenging to treat.
The results were presented at the American College of Cardiology’s 72nd Annual Scientific Session together with World Congress of Cardiology (ACC.23/WCC) held in New Orleans (March 4-6, 2023). These data were simultaneously published in The New England Journal of Medicine.
Five-Year Results From the COAPT Trial
In the COAPT trial, symptomatic heart failure patients with severe secondary MR (a condition in which a leaky valve caused by problems affecting other areas of the heart allows blood to flow back through the mitral valve) were randomized to receive treatment with MitraClip plus guideline-directed medical therapy or guideline-directed medical therapy alone. The primary results of the COAPT trial through two years found MitraClip to be…