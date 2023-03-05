Late-Breaking Data from Landmark COAPT Trial Show Long-Term Benefits of Abbott’… – Press Release

New five-year data presented at American College of Cardiology Scientific Sessions (ACC.23) and simultaneously published in The New England Journal of Medicine reinforce the long-term safety and effectiveness of MitraClip for treating secondary mitral regurgitation (MR)

Historically, advanced heart failure patients battling secondary MR (a leaky mitral valve caused by problems affecting other areas of the heart) have been challenging to treat as a result of limited therapy options

ABBOTT PARK, Ill., March 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Abbott ABT today announced late-breaking data for MitraClip™, the leading therapy to treat leaky valves in people with mitral regurgitation (MR), that demonstrate long-term benefits of the device in patients battling heart failure. The five-year results from the landmark COAPT™ trial show MitraClip is safe and effective and can cut the rate of hospitalizations while improving survival for heart failure patients with severe secondary (or functional) MR, a condition which has historically been extremely challenging to treat.

The results were presented at the American College of Cardiology’s 72nd Annual Scientific Session together with World Congress of Cardiology (ACC.23/WCC) held in New Orleans (March 4-6, 2023). These data were simultaneously published in The New England Journal of Medicine.

Five-Year Results From the COAPT Trial

In the COAPT trial, symptomatic heart failure patients with severe secondary MR (a condition in which a leaky valve caused by problems affecting other areas of the heart allows blood to flow back through the mitral valve) were randomized to receive treatment with MitraClip plus guideline-directed medical therapy or guideline-directed medical therapy alone. The primary results of the COAPT trial through two years found MitraClip to be…