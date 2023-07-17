[Latest] Global Airport Ground Handling Market Size/Share Worth USD 80.1 Billion… – Press Release

Austin, TX, USA, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Airport Ground Handling Market Size, Trends and Insights By Service (Passenger Handling, Ramp Handling, Cargo Handling, Others), By Airport (Domestic, International), By Service Providers (Independent, Airlines and airports), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032“ in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Airport Ground Handling Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 35.6 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 40.1 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 80.1 Billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 8.5% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.”

Airport Ground Handling Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

Growing emphasis on safety and security: Safety and security are paramount in the aviation industry. Airport ground handling services play a crucial role in ensuring compliance with safety regulations, passenger screening, and baggage security checks. The increasing focus on safety and security measures drives the demand for efficient ground handling services.

Increasing air travel demand: The steady growth in air travel globally is a key growth factor for the Airport Ground Handling Market. The rising number of passengers and flights necessitates efficient ground handling operations to ensure smooth and timely aircraft turnaround, baggage handling, and passenger services.