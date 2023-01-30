[Latest] Global Breathable Films Market Size/Share Worth USD 4.8 Billion by 2030… – Press Release

Sandy, Utah, USA, Jan. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Breathable Films Market Size, Trends, and Insights By Material (Polypropylene, Polyethylene, Others), By Technology (Microporous, Monolithic), By End User (Medical, Packaging, Textile, Construction, Hygiene and personal care, Others), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand for global Breathable Films Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 2.8 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 3.2 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 4.8 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 8% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

The increasing demand for hygiene among the people has emerged as a major growth factor for the breathable film market and is expected to increase.

The huge demand for products that help maintain hygiene in the healthcare sector and the food packaging industry has emerged as the major driving force for the market’s growth. The high disposable income available to the people has enabled them to opt for advanced options available in the market. The pandemic outbreak considerably impacted this market as the demand for premium materials had increased worldwide, with the high demand for PPE kits.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

