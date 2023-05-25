[Latest] Global Endometriosis Treatment Market Size/Share Worth USD 3.21 Billion… – Press Release

NEW YORK, United States, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Endometriosis Treatment Market By Drug Class (Oral Contraceptive, NSAIDs, Gonadotropin Releasing Hormones, And Others), By Treatment Type (Hormone Therapy And Pain Medication), By Route Of Administration (Injectable, Oral, And Others), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Endometriosis Treatment Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 1.3 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 3.21 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 13.51% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Endometriosis Treatment? How big is the Endometriosis Treatment Industry?

Report Overview:

A medical ailment known as endometriosis affects women more than men. For the most part, endometrial tissue serves as the lining of the uterus, a female reproductive organ. In this situation, the tissue begins to spread outside of it, which might cause infertility or persistent pain. The term “industry” refers to the numerous parties involved in the diagnosis and treatment of conditions. It contains the medications and treatments used to treat the condition’s symptoms.

The fraternity has a distribution system for many different kinds of pharmaceuticals, including hormonal therapy like oral contraceptives and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), as well as several surgical procedures. These procedures are designed to reduce pain or stop the condition from getting worse. Multiple reasons are contributing to the industry’s faster growth, but difficulties are anticipated along the road.