[Latest Report] Global Sodium Chloride Market Size/Share Worth USD 67.4 Billion … – Press Release

Sodium Chloride Market Size, Trends and Insights By Grade (Agriculture, Food, Industrial, Pharmaceuticals), By Source (Sea Water and Brine, Solid), By Product Foam (Liquid, Solid), By End Use (Agriculture, Chemicals, Deicing, Food & Beverages, Industrial, Leather Industry, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceuticals, Water Treatment), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032

“According to the latest research study, the demand for global sodium chloride market report size was valued at approximately USD 40.65 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 44.0 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 67.4 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 4.4% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

According to the CMI Intelligence Team, the global sodium chloride market is being driven by several factors including the growing adoption of sodium chloride in food processing, the rising usage of sodium sulfide in water treatment, and the increasing consumption of processed foods.

Sodium Chloride Market: Changing Aspects