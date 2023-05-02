[Latest Report] Global Sodium Chloride Market Size/Share Worth USD 67.4 Billion … – Press Release

Austin, TX, USA, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Sodium Chloride Market Size, Trends and Insights By Grade (Agriculture, Food, Industrial, Pharmaceuticals), By Source (Sea Water and Brine, Solid), By Product Foam (Liquid, Solid), By End Use (Agriculture, Chemicals, Deicing, Food & Beverages, Industrial, Leather Industry, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceuticals, Water Treatment), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” in its research database.
“According to the latest research study, the demand for global sodium chloride market report size was valued at approximately USD 40.65 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 44.0 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 67.4 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 4.4% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”
According to the CMI Intelligence Team, the global sodium chloride market is being driven by several factors including the growing adoption of sodium chloride in food processing, the rising usage of sodium sulfide in water treatment, and the increasing consumption of processed foods.
Sodium Chloride Market: Changing Aspects
- The sodium chloride market is experiencing growth due to multiple factors such as increased usage in food processing, water treatment, and the consumption of processed foods.
- Sodium chloride is widely used in the food industry as a preservative, flavour enhancer, and seasoning agent.
- In the water treatment industry, sodium chloride is used to remove impurities from water and to prevent the growth of harmful bacteria.
- The consumption of processed foods has also contributed to the growth of the sodium chloride market, as it is commonly used as…