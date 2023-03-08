Latinas of Impact: HITN Announces Inaugural List of 10 Latinas Making Significan… – Press Release

Inspiring stories of resilience and dedication to be featured in month-long broadcast series “Voces” in honor of Women’s History Month

In celebration of Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day, HITN, the nation’s leading Spanish-language media source for educational and cultural programming, proudly presents its inaugural Latinas of Impact list featuring 10 Latinas who are leaving a mark on their communities through their impressive accomplishments, inspiring leadership, and dedication to giving back and making a positive impact on others.

In recognition of these remarkable women’s achievements, HITN has produced a series of “Voces” short-form video features that will be broadcast throughout the month of March, with the premiere date set for March 8, 2023, on HITN-TV and the network’s app HITNGo. Each video provides a look at the life and work of one of the honorees, highlighting their unique accomplishments and the challenges they have overcome.

Latinas are one of the fastest-growing female populations in the United States, with close to 30 million living in the country. An influential force whose impact is seen across all aspects of society, it is estimated that by 2060 one in three women in the U.S. will be Latina. In the business world alone, Latinas are a fast-growing segment of female entrepreneurs in the United States, running nearly two million businesses across the country.

“Latinas are a driving force behind positive change and progress in today’s society. From politics to entertainment, business to activism, they are making a difference and inspiring others to do the same,” said Erika Vogt-Lowell, Director of Programming and Acquisitions for HITN. “We are thrilled to be able to recognize these incredible women and their contributions to society for Women’s History Month. Their stories are a testament to the power of determination, hard work, and perseverance in achieving success and giving back to their community. We are honored to be…